Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.26.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 257,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,804,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

