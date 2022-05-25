Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 130,820 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $18,927,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $18,134,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,282. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

