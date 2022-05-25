Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,997,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 96,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of DCP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,925. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

