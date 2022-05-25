Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

IWN traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.73. 27,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,794. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

