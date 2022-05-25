Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $334,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 353.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 778,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,883,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 609,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,332,277. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.