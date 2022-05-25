Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 78,115 SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SABS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS traded up 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,645. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 2.39 and its 200 day moving average is 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

