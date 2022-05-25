Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after buying an additional 655,406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after buying an additional 239,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,034,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBP traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $89.12. 1,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

