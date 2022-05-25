Insights Network Price Tops $0.0169 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $22.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.04 or 0.99995527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 291,389,372 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

