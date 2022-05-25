Insider Selling: Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) EVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.