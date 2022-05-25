Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$19,800.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,768.

HPQ-Silicon Resources stock opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of Gaspé; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

