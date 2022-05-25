Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$19,800.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,768.
HPQ-Silicon Resources stock opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
