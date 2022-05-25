Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Buys 37,900 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow bought 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,062,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,714,649.50.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$41,395.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

