Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $88.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NGVT traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $68.76. 185,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,264. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

