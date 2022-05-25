Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001844 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $468,498.79 and approximately $528.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,915.81 or 0.43447124 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.00496946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

