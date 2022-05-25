iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. iMedia Brands updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

IMBI stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 390,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,583.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

