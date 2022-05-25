iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $348,549.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,200.40 or 0.47980879 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00500102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033492 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008736 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.