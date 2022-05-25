Illuvium Price Reaches $300.17 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $300.17 or 0.00998096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $195.37 million and $12.53 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,940.51 or 0.29715036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00493802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,662.92 or 1.38472563 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

