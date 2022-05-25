Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,469. Ichor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $764.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 525.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 62.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth about $313,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.