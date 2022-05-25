iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.81 per share, with a total value of C$63,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,571,462.40.

IAG stock opened at C$65.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$58.70 and a 52-week high of C$85.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.05.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

