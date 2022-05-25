Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.11

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.11 and last traded at C$36.07, with a volume of 215431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.77. The stock has a market cap of C$21.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 66.16%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

