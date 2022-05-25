Hut 8 Mining Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $390.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 615,426 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.