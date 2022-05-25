Huobi BTC Trading Down 0.4% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $581,142.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $29,986.53 or 0.99874192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,813.32 or 0.29547372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00496729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

