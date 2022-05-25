Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Hunting alerts:

HNTIF stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Hunting has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.