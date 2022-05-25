Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $10.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

HUBB opened at $184.29 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

