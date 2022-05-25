Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43.

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

