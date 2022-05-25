H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading Down 3.3%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.43. 50,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,591,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

