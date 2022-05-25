HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.69

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and traded as high as $105.69. HOYA shares last traded at $105.42, with a volume of 78,888 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

