Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.06. 83,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,751. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average is $196.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

