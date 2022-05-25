HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Purchases $39,250.00 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $746.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.