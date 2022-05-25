Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

HMLP stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $300.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.59. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

