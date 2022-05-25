Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NYSE HLT opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $167.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,214,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,098,000 after buying an additional 310,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

