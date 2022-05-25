Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 43,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 260,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,307,463. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.