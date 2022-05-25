Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,193,000 after buying an additional 52,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,031 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,606. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $163.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.67 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.