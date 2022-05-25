Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,528 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 485,980 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

