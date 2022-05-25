Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $730,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

