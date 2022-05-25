Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Enbridge by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 32.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,221,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,448 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

