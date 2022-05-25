Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 892 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

