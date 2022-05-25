Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($31.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,535 ($31.90).

HIK opened at GBX 1,688.78 ($21.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,946.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,061.69. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($34.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($24.59) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($36,881.84). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.02), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($687,882.52).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

