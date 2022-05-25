Hiblocks Market Cap Reaches $10.36 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $282,224.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,185.82 or 0.50977693 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.