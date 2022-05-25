Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.46 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $46,349.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,751.64 or 0.29560610 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00502298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

