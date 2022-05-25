Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.57, but opened at $40.51. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hibbett shares last traded at $42.67, with a volume of 4,636 shares traded.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Hibbett by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $605.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

