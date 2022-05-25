HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 5582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Specifically, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

