Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HDIV opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 68.80 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £132.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.97.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

