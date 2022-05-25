Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:HDIV opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 68.80 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £132.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.97.
