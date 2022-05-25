Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as low as C$1.49. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 203,660 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$171.05 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.

In other Hemisphere Energy news, insider Cibolo Energy Partners I, L.P. sold 78,800 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$110,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,043,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,073,588.01. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,526 and sold 156,300 shares valued at $219,875.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,009 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

