Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. 826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

