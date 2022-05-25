HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE HEI opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $144.08.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 over the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

