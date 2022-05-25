HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Lowered to $138.00 at UBS Group

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

HEI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after buying an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $37,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $35,606,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,334,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

