Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. 376,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 2,086.3% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

