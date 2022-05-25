Head-To-Head Review: ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) versus CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ChannelAdvisor and CLPS Incorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 0 1 0 3.00 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.65%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and CLPS Incorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 2.35 $47.22 million $1.38 9.36 CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.30 $6.82 million N/A N/A

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 25.51% 8.94% 6.81% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats CLPS Incorporation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces, and allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that creates, manages, and evaluates advertising using a variety of ad formats across multiple channels; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors to purchase using dynamic links to in-stock retail product pages or carts, or with information on where products can be purchased from local retail stores; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About CLPS Incorporation (Get Rating)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making among others; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT consulting services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries, among others; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting, as well as fee-for-service training services; and sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

