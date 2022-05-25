HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 283.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.38.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $204.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.69 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

