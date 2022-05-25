HBK Investments L P Sells 45,000 Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

HBK Investments L P decreased its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.49% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VGII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 116,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,489. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.